Braves sign 7-time All-Star pitcher Chris Sale to new contract

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have signed recently acquired Chris Sale to a new contract, according to the team.

Sale, who the Braves acquired in a trade for infielder Vaughn Grissom on Saturday, will be under contract with the team through the 2026 season.

Sale’s contract is guaranteed for $16 million this season and $22 million next season with the Braves having a team option for him in 2026 for $18 million.

After he made the All-Star team in seven consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2018, the 34-year-old Sale has dealt with a variety of injuries that have prevented him from reaching that same level of success. The Braves are willing to gamble that he returns to form.

Prior to his injuries, Sale had been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball and helped led the Red Sox to win the 2018 World Series.

In his career, Sale has a career earned run average of 3.10, across 263 starts.

Sale will give 1% of his salary to the Braves Foundation, according to the team.

