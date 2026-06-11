Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. goes back on injured list

CHICAGO — Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss more playing time after the Atlanta Braves placed him on the injured list again.

Acuña left Tuesday night’s game against Chicago White Sox with reported tightness in his left hamstring.

Braves manager Walt Weiss announced to reporters before Wednesday’s game that Acuña has a Grade 1 hamstring strain and is back on the 10-day injured list. Atlanta called up Rowdy Tellez from Gwinnett and added him to the roster.

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Acuña had another strained hamstring issue in early May that forced him to miss several games. Weiss told reporters the team believes Acuña’s latest injury isn’t as bad as the last one.

The Braves will look to avoid a sweep by White Sox on Thursday before flying to New York for their first series of the season against the Mets.

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