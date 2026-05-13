Braves honor Ted Turner, Bobby Cox with fitting tribute, moment of silence

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves held a special tribute for former owner Ted Turner and Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox before Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Turner died on May 6 at the age of 87. Cox died three days later on May 9 at the age of 84. The Braves were on the road at the time of their deaths.

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The Braves and Cubs gathered on the field and joined together for a video tribute and moment of silence.

In front of the pitcher’s mound, Atlanta set up photos of Turner and Cox and wreaths on each side of the 1995 World Series trophy. The win over the Cleveland Indians was the only World Series that Turner and Cox won together during the team’s run in the 1990s.

The tribute ended with a bagpipe player’s rendition of “Amazing Grace.” The Braves played more videos between the innings with former and current players and coaches discussing Cox and Turner’s legacies.

Atlanta won the game, 5-2.

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JEFF FRANCOEUR’S FAVORITE BOBBY COX MEMORY

Tuesday night’s game between the Braves and Cubs was also broadcast on TBS. Turner created the “superstation” in the 1970s that would eventually bring Braves games into homes around the country.

Former Braves outfielder and metro Atlanta native Jeff Francoeur called the game for the TBS broadcast. Before the game, “Frenchy” spoke about one of his favorite Bobby Cox memories.

Francoeur and Cox were both ejected from a game against the San Diego Padres in 2006 at Petco Park. Francoeur said he had never been thrown out of a game before and asked his manager what to do.

“He was like, ‘Well, go get in the cold tub, have a few beers, ice your legs. And you’ll probably get fined $500 or $1,000 depending on what you said,’" Francoeur said.

“And he said, ‘Or you can do what I do. I just send a $50,000 check at the beginning of the year and I tell them whatever’s left over to give to charity,” he added.

Cox ended his career with MLB record 162 ejections.

Must Listen:

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder and current broadcaster Jeff Francoeur on getting ejected for the 1st time in 2006 in San Diego.. & then Bobby Cox gets ejected with him...



"Bobby... what do I do... I've never been ejected?



"Go get in the cold tub and have a few… pic.twitter.com/QGh8401ptQ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 12, 2026

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