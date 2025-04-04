Braves home opener: What’s new at Truist Park for 2025

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There’s no place like home and the Atlanta Braves will certainly want to take advantage of the home crowd energy at Truist Park.

The Braves are the only MLB team still looking for their first win. They are off to a tough 0-7 start after they started on the road to the defending World Series Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, who knocked Atlanta out of the playoffs last year.

But the Braves return to Truist Park for their home opener on Friday against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta will host six straight games against NL East opponents with the Marlins, then Phillies in town.

Here’s what to know about the home opener and what’s new at Truist Park for 2025.

GAME INFORMATION

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.; gates open two hours before first pitch. Spencer Schwellenbach will take the mound.

Pregame festivities and giveaways: Fans are invited to line the streets of The Battery Atlanta at 4 p.m. for the Braves Walk. All fans in attendance will receive a magnetic schedule of the 2025 season. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus will sing the national anthem and Baseball Hall of Famer Fred McGriff will toss the ceremonial first pitch.

Tickets and parking: It’s expected to be a sold-out crowd Friday night. As of Friday morning, the Braves resale partner SeatGeek shows tickets starting around $60 and around $50 on Stubhub. Parking through the Braves website is sold out.

Weather: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says you can expect above-average temperatures for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid-80s at first pitch, low 70s by the end of the game.

WHAT’S NEW AT TRUIST PARK

The Braves have unveiled some upgrades and new areas to Truist Park not just for the home opener, but also in preparation for 2025 MLB All-Star Game in July.

NEW AREAS

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park: Stretching over 30,000 square feet and doubling the capacity of the former Hope & Will’s Sandlot, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park is Truist Park’s reimagined and expanded family space located in the Left Field Plaza. In partnership with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, this park will offer new activations and play experiences, such as BLOOPER’s Clubhouse, where fans can meet and take photos with BLOOPER, a mini baseball field, the fan-favorite rock-climbing tower, and more. In addition, new amenities will be available for fans to enjoy, including a new 480-square-foot video board on Delta Deck that will display live gameplay, concessions, kid-focused merchandise, and other unique features.

Located on the Right Field Concourse, the Outfield Market features eight new food stalls showcasing a diverse palate of culinary experiences and flavors from across Braves Country, as well as new food offerings from Truist Park catering partner Delaware North. This new shaded space also includes a new retail kiosk, a grab-and-go beverage option, a communal dining area, and a 470-square-foot LED board for fans to stay tuned in to Braves gameplay. Stalls opening for the 2025 season include: NFA Burger, Velvet Taco, Taqueria Tsunami, Pepper’s Hotdogs, Fred’s Meat & Bread, Coop’s Wings, Giving Kitchen and The Sweet Spot, offering dessert items from Mayfield, Mo’Bay Beignet Co., Popcorn Remix, and Sugar Shane’s. Closer’s Bar: In alignment with expanded food and beverage spaces, Closer’s Bar is a new open-air bar just inside the Chop House Gate that offers an elevated cocktail menu with rotating signature drinks and is decorated with a custom mural perfect for the ballpark ambiance.

In alignment with expanded food and beverage spaces, Closer’s Bar is a new open-air bar just inside the Chop House Gate that offers an elevated cocktail menu with rotating signature drinks and is decorated with a custom mural perfect for the ballpark ambiance. The Pen – Located in Sections 152-155 directly above the Braves’ bullpen, The Pen offers a new, elevated seating option. Fans with tickets in The Pen will enjoy comfortable mesh seats from 4Topps – many with in-seat TVs, all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, and exclusive access to a private lounge underneath the seats, perfect for socializing throughout the game. Memberships for this space are sold out for the 2025 season, and tickets for groups 12+ are available for purchase now. For more information, visit Braves.com/Pen.

Located in Sections 152-155 directly above the Braves’ bullpen, The Pen offers a new, elevated seating option. Fans with tickets in The Pen will enjoy comfortable mesh seats from 4Topps – many with in-seat TVs, all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, and exclusive access to a private lounge underneath the seats, perfect for socializing throughout the game. Memberships for this space are sold out for the 2025 season, and tickets for groups 12+ are available for purchase now. For more information, visit Braves.com/Pen. Expanded Coors Light Chop House Seating – The fan-favorite Coors Light Chop House seating will expand into Sections 107 and 108 and offer a $15 food, beverage, and merchandise credit per ticket for guests to enjoy along with in-seat food and beverage service. Additional seating options, including high barstool seats and mesh seating have been added with a focus on comfort and convenience. New drinks rails in this space will also offer charging stations for personal devices. Memberships for this space are sold out for the 2025 season.

NEW CONCESSION STAND ITEMS

In addition to the Outfield Market, of course there are new concession stand options and where you can find them.

Big League Platter – A full rack of in-house-smoked pork spareribs, molasses baked beans, jalapeño bacon macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and Southern-style honey butter biscuits. Available at Carvery portable near Section 111.

A full rack of in-house-smoked pork spareribs, molasses baked beans, jalapeño bacon macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and Southern-style honey butter biscuits. Available at Carvery portable near Section 111. Golden Tender Bites – Pickle-brined fresh chicken tenders, buttermilk-dredged and tossed in seasoned flour, then deep-fried to perfection and served with golden brown French fries and a choice of sauces. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near Section 138.

Pickle-brined fresh chicken tenders, buttermilk-dredged and tossed in seasoned flour, then deep-fried to perfection and served with golden brown French fries and a choice of sauces. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near Section 138. Fast Ball – A classic comfort dish reimagined: homemade meatloaf on a toasted brioche bun, topped with crunchy coleslaw and crispy fried onions for the perfect balance of texture and flavor, and served with French fries. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 141.

A classic comfort dish reimagined: homemade meatloaf on a toasted brioche bun, topped with crunchy coleslaw and crispy fried onions for the perfect balance of texture and flavor, and served with French fries. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 141. Home Run Stack – A towering indulgence featuring three slices of toasted brioche layered with two CAB beef patties, large slabs of Hungarian candied bacon and smoked brisket. It is topped with tangy pickled onion slaw, Carolina golden BBQ sauce, and Coca-Cola BBQ sauce, then crowned with crispy jumbo onion rings and served with golden French fries. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 113.

A towering indulgence featuring three slices of toasted brioche layered with two CAB beef patties, large slabs of Hungarian candied bacon and smoked brisket. It is topped with tangy pickled onion slaw, Carolina golden BBQ sauce, and Coca-Cola BBQ sauce, then crowned with crispy jumbo onion rings and served with golden French fries. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 113. Double Play – A winning duo of Mongolian beef bao buns stuffed with tender shredded teriyaki steak, topped with crisp purple cabbage and drizzled with rich hoisin mayonnaise. Available at the Blue Moon Beer Garden Bites.

OTHER CHANGES

Smoke-free Ballpark Space – Starting this season, Truist Park will officially be a smoke-free ballpark with the removal of the ballpark’s Third Base Gate designated smoking area.

– Starting this season, Truist Park will officially be a smoke-free ballpark with the removal of the ballpark’s Third Base Gate designated smoking area. New Adult Changing Tables – Two new adult changing tables will be installed at the family restrooms located near Section 129 and in the Coca-Cola Corner, adding to the accessibility resources available at Truist Park. With these additions, the Atlanta Braves become the first Atlanta-based major sports team in Georgia to install adult changing tables in their home stadium

Information on the upgrades to Truist Park provided by the Atlanta Braves.

