Braves-Giants to play doubleheader on Wednesday after rain postpones game

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will try to get two games in on Wednesday after weather postponed Tuesday night’s game.

The Giants led the Braves heading into the bottom of the second inning, 3-2, as rain continued to fall at Truist Park. The Braves grounds crew tended to the soaked infield for nearly 90 minutes before umpires eventually made the call to postpone the game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The game will resume at 2 p.m. Wednesday with gates opening at 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta says all ticket holders from Tuesday will get able to get back into the game. Fans who can’t attend will be allowed to exchange them before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A separate ticket will be needed for the 7:15 p.m. regularly-scheduled game. Both teams will be allowed to call up a pitcher for the second game.

The Braves’ full rainout policy can be found here.

The Gwinnett Stripers game was also postponed due to weather. The Stripers and Louisville Bats will complete Tuesday night’s game then play a shortened, 7-inning game Wednesday night.

Today's game has been suspended due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/CGZw7qyZDV — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) June 17, 2026

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group