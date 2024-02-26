Boy pulls grandfather to shore after near-drowning during fishing trip at Ga. lake, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A young boy is being praised for his bravery in rescuing his grandfather from drowning at a lake in Haralson County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Bremen Watershed on Asa Cash Road at Old Bushmill Road regarding a possible drowning.

Deputies learned a man, identified as Greg Calvin King, of Bremen, Ga., and his grandchild were on a boat and it had flipped.

According to the sheriff’s office, the grandson told deputies that he and King were out fishing and the line got caught in a tree. When King stood up to jerk the line, he reportedly fell backward causing the boat to overturn. The young boy was able to pull King to the edge of the shore and call his father for help.

The child’s father did arrive on the scene with first responders to take care of his son, Haralson officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Haralson deputies were able to pull King all the way out of the water and first responders immediately began life-saving measures.

King was taken to the hospital. The young boy’s age and identity were not released.

There’s no word on King’s condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“First, I would like to commend the bravery of this young man that fought to get his grandfather to the edge of the water,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. I am proud of the work that multiple agencies and departments did together on this rescue. I ask that you keep Mr. King and his family in your prayers.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Hawks fan makes half court shot for $10,000

©2023 Cox Media Group