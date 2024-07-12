Bottoms up! GA couple charged after video shows them drinking margaritas in salacious way

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A viral video has landed a Waycross couple with public indecency charges after it showed the man and woman drinking a margarita in a salacious way.

The incident happened a couple of months ago at the Rodeo Mexican restaurant in Waycross.

The video, which is pretty graphic, shows a man drinking a margarita through a funnel along his wife’s rear end.

According to police, the man who posted the video captioned it by saying, “This may be a good time to start selling content. Hit me up for Cash App,” WALB-TV reported.

The TV station said after the video was released, the wife said she wanted “to prosecute for someone leaking the video.”

Arrest warrants were issued for the couple.

Joe Kristopher Boyett turned himself in to police on July 8 and Mary Renee Sweat turned herself in on July 9. Both have been charged with public indecency, WALB said.

The restaurant released a statement to the TV station, saying:

“We want to make it clear that such behavior is completely unacceptable and does not reflect our values or mission to provide a family-friendly dining experience.”

The restaurant also said it was still investigating the incident.

