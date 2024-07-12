Bottoms up! GA couple charged after video shows them drinking margaritas in salacious way

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A viral video has landed a Waycross couple with public indecency charges after it showed the man and woman drinking a margarita in a salacious way.
The incident happened a couple of months ago at the Rodeo Mexican restaurant in Waycross.
The video, which is pretty graphic, shows a man drinking a margarita through a funnel along his wife’s rear end.
According to police, the man who posted the video captioned it by saying, “This may be a good time to start selling content. Hit me up for Cash App,” WALB-TV reported.
The TV station said after the video was released, the wife said she wanted “to prosecute for someone leaking the video.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Parents arrested after grandma calls 911, says she’s ‘tired of taking care of all these kids’
- 10 kids involved in chase, crash in middle GA; 4 flown to Atlanta hospital in critical condition
- AT&T hack: Almost all customers call, text records exposed in 2022 data breach
Arrest warrants were issued for the couple.
Joe Kristopher Boyett turned himself in to police on July 8 and Mary Renee Sweat turned herself in on July 9. Both have been charged with public indecency, WALB said.
The restaurant released a statement to the TV station, saying:
“We want to make it clear that such behavior is completely unacceptable and does not reflect our values or mission to provide a family-friendly dining experience.”
The restaurant also said it was still investigating the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group