‘Bomb’ found in Georgia college dorm room. It turned out to be a prop

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A suspicious-looking device found in a Georgia college dorm room turned out to be a school project.

LaGrange police responded to Hawkins Dormitory on the LaGrange College campus Wednesday. A residential advisor called police after he thought he found a bomb inside one of the dorm rooms.

Police called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad according to the department’s protocol.

Detectives and bomb squad officers said the device was not a real explosive. Instead, it was a prop for a theater class project that one of the students left behind.

The student was supposed to discard it but didn’t, so officials who responded to the bomb scare got rid of it.

Police said there was no threat to campus and that students are still on winter break until next week.

