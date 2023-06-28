Boil water advisory continues for businesses along Highway 85 in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A localized boil water advisory remains active for businesses along the west side of Highway 85.

Clayton County Water Authority said Tuesday night that the precautionary boil water advisory will continue until water sample testing is complete. Businesses along the west side of Hwy. 85 between Roberts Drive and Springdale Drive are being affected.

CCWA says officials expect to lift the precautionary advisory by 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This is a precaution as we work to complete the repairs and testing to confirm that water is safe to consume,” says CEO H. Bernard Franks. “This is limited to the area of businesses on the west side of Hwy. 85. Customers in other areas of the county are not affected and do not need to boil their water.”

CCWA said in a statement that while it was performing a repair on a broken fire hydrant, crews discovered a sewer leak.

“While making the repair, the hydrant blew out. Even though the water line has kept positive pressure at 30 PSI, officials are issuing a localized boil water advisory as a precaution since the fire hydrant repair and broken sewer line are in the same location,” the statement from CCWA read.

CCWA notified Georgia Environmental Protection Agency of the issue and the boil water advisory.

The following businesses on the west side of Hwy. 85 were affected and notified:

Hotlanta Wings

Foot Locker

Del Taco

Atlanta Check Cashers

Wendy’s

Lucky Bubble Coin Laundry

Taco Bell

