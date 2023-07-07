A body was found on the side of Ga. highway. Now, a man will spend the rest of his life in prison

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced Thursday after a jury in Haralson County convicted him of murder.

Haralson County court officials said Brinden Barker was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of Taylor Daniel in the fall of 2020.

According to the investigation, utility workers found Daniel’s body on the side of Highway 78 around 8 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2020.

Authorities said evidence revealed that Daniel was shot and killed the night before while attempting to sell a handgun to Barker.

Officials added that Barker had stated that he had “caught a body.”

When Barker was arrested, officials said the firearm used in the murder was recovered.

Barker was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for malice murder, one life sentence consecutive for the armed robbery and an additional five years consecutive sentence for a weapons offense.

“I am very proud of the work done on this case by Sgt. Johnson and the entire Criminal Investigative Division,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “The solid investigative work on this case made it possible for arrests to be made and for justice to be won. I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Alison Karch and the Haralson County District Attorney’s Office for the fantastic prosecution of this case. I hope this verdict and sentence brings some peace to the family and friends of Taylor Daniel.”

