Bloody Sunday: Today marks 60 years since attack on Civil Rights marchers in Selma

ATLANTA — Friday marks 60 years since “Bloody Sunday,” a major turning point in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

On March 7, 1965, hundreds of civil rights advocates, including late Congressman John Lewis, gathered for a peaceful march for voting rights in Selma.

But that peace was shattered on the Edmund Pettus Bridge by Alabama State Troopers.

“They came toward us. Beating us with nightsticks, trampled by horses, releasing the tear gas. I thought I was gonna die on that bridge. I thought I saw death,” Lewis told Channel 2 Action News in 2015.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lewis was hospitalized with a cracked skull. But the attack on the marchers bolstered support for the Voting Rights Act. Five months later, Johnson signed the act.

“We said it was worth it. The blood, the beatings, the jailing, it was all worth it,” Lewis said in 2015.

Over the years, survivors and civil right leaders have gathered in Selma to walk across the bridge again as a reminder for what they went through. Lewis made a final trip across the bridge in March 2020, a few months before he died from pancreatic cancer.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the 60th anniversary this weekend, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock says he will make the trip to Selma.

“Selma reminds us better than most places that unarmed truth and unconditional love as Dr. King used to say will have the last word,” Warnock told Channel 2 Action News.

Warnock said he believes there is still work to do.

“We need every voice. That is fundamental truth of democracy in the first place. Every voice matters. We have to raise our voices not only at the polls, but after. We need to raise our voices now more than ever,” he said.

There will events throughout the weekend in Selma and Montgomery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0 of 16 Presidential Democratic Candidates March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge Marking 55th Anniversary Of Selma's Bloody Sunday SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 01: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrives to speak to the crowd at the Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing reenactment marking the 55th anniversary of Selma's Bloody Sunday on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Mr. Lewis marched for civil rights across the bridge 55 years ago. Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the Selma bridge crossing jubilee ahead of Super Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) John Lewis joins marchers at Pettus Bridge on 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday A marcher holds up a sign as she crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP) The Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 1, 2020, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when white police attacked black marchers in Selma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP) Members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gather near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 1, 2020, before a march including Democratic presidential candidates to commemorate the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when white police attacked black marchers in Selma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP) Former gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams waves to the crowd as she crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP) People gather on a sidewalk on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 1, 2020, before a march including Democratic presidential candidates to commemorate the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when white police attacked black marchers in Selma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP) Presidential Democratic Candidates March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge Marking 55th Anniversary Of Selma's Bloody Sunday SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 01: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) is held aloft by Rev. Al Sharpton and others as he speaks to the crowd at the Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing reenactment marking the 55th anniversary of Selma's Bloody Sunday on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Mr. Lewis marched for civil rights across the bridge 55 years ago. Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the Selma bridge crossing jubilee ahead of Super Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Presidential Democratic Candidates March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge Marking 55th Anniversary Of Selma's Bloody Sunday SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 01: The Rev. Al Sharpton runs after crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a reenactment marking the 55th anniversary of Selma's Bloody Sunday on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the Selma bridge crossing jubilee ahead of Super Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Rep. John Lewis speaks to marchers as they cross the Edmond Pettus Bridge Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma , Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP) CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO STACEY INSTEAD OF STACY - Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams, second from left, walks on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 1, 2020, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when white police attacked black marchers in Selma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP) Marchers prepare to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 1, 2020, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when white police attacked black marchers in Selma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky/AP) Presidential Democratic Candidates March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge Marking 55th Anniversary Of Selma's Bloody Sunday SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 01: People walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a reenactment marking the 55th anniversary of Selma's Bloody Sunday on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the Selma bridge crossing jubilee ahead of Super Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Presidential Democratic Candidates March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge Marking 55th Anniversary Of Selma's Bloody Sunday SELMA, ALABAMA - MARCH 01: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks to the crowd at the Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing reenactment marking 55th anniversary of Selma's Bloody Sunday on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Mr. Lewis marched for civil rights across the bridge 55 years ago. Some of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the Selma bridge crossing jubilee ahead of Super Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Protesters stage a die-in as groups cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)





©2025 Cox Media Group