Big swing in temperatures this weekend, arctic cold front on the way

ATLANTA — Enjoy a mild start to the weekend before the coldest air of the season moves into north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich is tracking a cold front that will arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Kramlich says temperatures will drop throughout the day on Sunday. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the afternoon.

On Monday, that’s when you can expect our coldest morning of the season. The lows will be in the teens and 20s with wind chills

The milder temperatures will return during midweek.

