Biden, Trump to hold head-to-head campaign stops in Georgia this weekend

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Donald Trump’s campaign officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the former president will host a campaign rally in Georgia this week.

The event will be on the same day that President Joe Biden will hold his own campaign event in the Atlanta area.

Trump will deliver a speech at the Get Out the Vote Rally at the Forum River Center on Saturday. It will be the former president’s first time in Georgia since he was booked on charges in the Georgia election interference case in Fulton County.

The doors will open at 1 p.m. with Trump set to speak at 5 p.m., according to his campaign.

The White House previously confirmed that Biden’s scheduled visit for Saturday; however, his campaign officials have not released details on where Biden will be speaking. It will be the second Biden campaign event in Atlanta this month after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Atlanta last Friday.

Biden and Trump’s visits will come just days before the presidential primary election in Georgia on Tuesday.

Early voting for the presidential primary is open until March 8. You can see what early voting locations are open in your county by checking the Georgia Secretary of State’s website here.

