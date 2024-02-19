Early voting begins today in presidential primary in Georgia

ATLANTA — Presidents Day marks the first day of early voting for the presidential primary in Georgia.

Early voting runs today through March 8 ahead of the March 12 primary. Keep in mind only those running for president are the only ones on the ballot. Voters will head back to the polls on May 21 for local and state races.

Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during early voting. You may vote at any early voting location within your county. You will need to show one of seven forms of photo ID to vote in person.

You can see what early voting locations are open in your county by checking the Georgia Secretary of State’s website here.

VOTER GUIDE:

Who is on the ballot for each party?

On the sample Democrat ballot, the following are listed in alphabetical order: President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

On the sample Republican ballot, the following are listed in alphabetical order: Ryan L. Binkley, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Perry Johnson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, David Stuckenberg and former President Donald Trump.

