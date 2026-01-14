Below freezing temperatures Thursday, chance for flurries in northern Georgia

A cold front is coming in this evening, and it will bring a light snow or some flurries in the higher-elevated areas of north Georgia.

There will also be a few cold rain showers across the metro Atlanta area.

Tracking the latest forecasts LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

There is the possibility of a few more flurries in the north Georgia mountains overnight, and much colder air will be blowing in.

We will be down into the 20s by Thursday, with wind chill making it feel even colder.

The total snowfall will be less than a half inch on the highest peaks in northern Georgia.

All of us will have cold temperatures, and Fannin, Union and Towns counties will be under a cold weather advisory. Those dangerously cold conditions include wind chill from -2 to 5 degrees.

You will want to protect people, pets, pipes and plants from the below-freezing temperatures, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group