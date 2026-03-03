Beloved small businesses destroyed in downtown Barnesville fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — The owners of several small businesses are left wondering what’s next after a large fire destroyed or heavily damaged their shops and restaurants.

Barnesville and Lamar County firefighters responded to Market Street in downtown Barnesville late Monday night. The police department said the Market Street building had “significant damage.”

The owners of Mama D’s Family Food and Fun confirmed the restaurant was “totally devastated.” They thanked the firefighters for their hard work to try and save the building.

“We have developed strong relationships with many people who have become part of our extended family. We appreciate the contributions of everyone who has helped make Mama D’s what it is.”

Next door to the restaurant, Everything Beautiful by Jenna J Designs and Goggans Florist also were destroyed.

“My heart breaks, and I’m unsure of what the days ahead look like, but I know who holds the future - and that gives me peace! So thankful for all of the first responders for their bravery, courage and quick action,” Jenna Jackson wrote on Facebook.

Goggans Florist says customers can reach out to the shop and they will try to respond as quickly as they can.

“Please keep our firefighters, first responders, medics, law enforcement officers, as well as us, and the other business owners and their employees in your thoughts and prayers today and in the days ahead,” the owners wrote.

Bankston’s Barber Shop and Salon says its part of the building is restricted access only until investigators deem it safe to enter. The shop hopes to provide updates on Tuesday.

It’s unclear where the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

