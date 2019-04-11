Be prepared: Showers, storms possible beginning tonight

ATLANTA - Don't let these warm weather fool you -- showers are on the way.
Temperatures will be in the 80s again on Thursday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
But by Thursday night, the chance for showers and even an isolated storm increases.
Severe Weather Team 2 is using Georgia’s most powerful weather technolog to show you the timing of rain in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Drivers can expect scattered showers during the Friday morning commute and later into the weekend.
Monahan said that everyone will want to be alert Sunday as severe storms will be possible in north Georgia.
SUNDAY STORMS: Want to give you a heads up that we're tracking a cold front for Sunday that will bring heavy rain and the threat for strong to severe storms to north Georgia.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 11, 2019
Be weather aware this weekend!@BradNitzWSB has the latest timing at noon on 2. pic.twitter.com/QZMiq5F2VA
