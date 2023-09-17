Suspect arrested after shootout with police in busy Cartersville intersection

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after he and police opened fire in a busy intersection, but no one was hit.

Officers say they were called to a crash on Hwy. 41, also known as Joe Frank Harris Hwy., and Market Place Blvd. just after 3 p.m.

While on the way there, witnesses said a man was walking in the road with a gun.

As police arrived to the scene, the man opened fire on the officers and they fired back.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were hurt.

Police were able to get the situation under control and the man was arrested.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw at least 37 evidence markers scattered across the highway.

His name and charges have not been released.

The GBI told Channel 2 Action News they have not yet been called out.

