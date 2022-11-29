‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles.

Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on campus who had a vein that was bleeding profusely.

She then sprang into action. Bartow County School District stated that Hardy had undergone specialized training at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center in August.

She grabbed a ‘Stop the Bleed Kit’ and was able to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

“I am very proud of the Stop the Bleed training provided by Piedmont Hospital in August,” said Nurse Hardy. “The parent was a little less anxious during the transfer to the hospital.”

The school district called Hardy a ‘quiet hero’.

