Neighbors’ tips lead to drug arrest in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A community tip helped launch an investigation that led to the arrest of a man accused of distributing drugs in Bartow County, according to police.

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Cartersville police opened an investigation into an apartment on Jones Street after receiving reports from residents about suspected drug activity.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Paul Campbell, 64, was using the apartment to distribute crack cocaine within the city. Officials also said the activity was taking place within 1,000 feet of a housing project.

Police said Campbell does not live in Bartow County and has been arrested multiple times by Cartersville police on previous felony drug charges.

Authorities arrested Campbell during the investigation and said he was found in possession of approximately one-half ounce of crack cocaine.

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Campbell faces the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing project

Cartersville Police Chief Kevin Cloninger thanked residents for providing information that helped investigators build the case.

“Residents of Cartersville, you spoke, and we listened,” the department said in a statement.

The department said they remain committed to working with residents to address drug-related crimes and keep neighborhoods safe.

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