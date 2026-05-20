Georgia city’s latest budget will not increase property taxes

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — For the residents of one Georgia city, they can rest easy knowing that their taxes are unlikely to go up just for owning a home.

The City of Cartersville’s latest budget plan includes a provision that property taxes will not be increased for the coming fiscal year.

However, everyone will likely pay more for water and sewage services should the budget plan pass unamended.

Budget documents show the new financial plan will be a 6.38% increase over last year, or $24.6 million higher.

Additionally, the city will pay less into its old and new pension plans for employees.

While pension contributions are set to go down, all employees will see salary increases, according to city documents.

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