GBI investigating shooting involving Bartow deputies along I-75

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they were requested by sheriff’s office to investigate a shooting involving their deputies.

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Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a large scene of law enforcement and firefighters at Interstate 75 and Hwy. 20.

It’s unclear if anyone was significantly injured.

There is no word on how long the area will be shut down.

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This is the second shooting involving law enforcement reported in north Georgia on Tuesday.

Earlier, the GBI was called to a Veterans Affairs clinic in the Pickens County city of Jasper, where a victim was airlifted to the hospital and a suspect was shot and killed by police officers.

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