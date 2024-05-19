Deputy, K9 presented award for bravery in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A Bartow County deputy and K9 officer were recently presented with the Valor Award for bravery and heroism in the line of duty.

Deputy Nick Henderson and K9 Athos were presented the award on Thursday, May 9 by the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Henderson and Athos were involved in a shooting on October 12, 2023, while stopping a kidnapping suspect.

Athos was shot in the back of his head, but thankfully was quickly treated and fully recovered.

The suspect, Geoffrey Walker, 30, of Bremen, Georgia, was shot and killed during that incident.

Deputies said Walker, who had multiple active felony warrants for his arrest, was told by deputies to drop his gun while they were chasing him through the woods off Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur, but did not and fired at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, killing Walker.

