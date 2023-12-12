Bartow County Schools name new superintendent

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Schools have named a new superintendent.

On Monday the Bartow County Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint current Chief Leadership and Learning Officer Clint Terza as their superintendent.

Terza has spent 29 years working in education, five of those in Bartow County.

“I have been so fortunate and blessed to work alongside Superintendent Page, someone I have known for about 15 years,” said Terza. “I have a high level of respect for him, as he always leads with faith, family, and an educational focus. This school system has seen an unprecedented number of historic moments under his leadership, and I hope to continue the legacy.”

Terza previously taught fifth grade at Jefferson Parkway Elementary School and was selected as the Sallie Mae First Class Teacher.

“After a year at Jefferson Parkway Elementary, I moved to Birney Elementary in Cobb County,” said Terza. “There, I truly found my calling for educational leadership.”

He earned his master’s and specialist degrees in Leadership and administration and was the principal of Austell Intermediate School for seven years, Smitha Middle School for five years, and South Cobb High School for three years before moving to Bartow County.

He will assume his new role on June 1, 2024.

