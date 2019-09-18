Student finds gun, bullets inside unattended purse on school bus; driver charged

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A bus driver with the Barrow County School System is being charged with a crime.
Tuesday morning a student found an unattended purse on the school bus to Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology and discovered a gun and bullets inside.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the student immediately turned the purse and gun into school officials, who eventually determined the items belonged to the bus driver.
“The fact that this student saw a gun in a purse and brought it to the attention of administrator is certainly the way we would want a student to handle that, by him doing that it allowed us to immediately secure the gun and keep our campus safe,” assistant superintendent Dr. Ken Greene said.
