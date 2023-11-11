Barrow County K9 Ace ‘crossed the rainbow bridge’ after fighting hip dysplasia, deputies say

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A retired Barrow County Sheriff’s Office K9 passed away Friday after battling hip dysplasia.

According to sheriff’s deputies, K9 Ace “crossed the rainbow bridge after a hard-fought battle,” where his mind was strong but “his body had failed him.”

Deputies said Ace “had suffered enough,” and while at a veterinary visit Friday chose to let him rest.

Ace’s former handlers and family members gave him treats, candy and a cheeseburger as a final farewell. The sheriff’s office said they were able to love on him one last time.

“Plenty of tears were shed and continue to fall but we try to find comfort and peace because he is no longer suffering,” deputies said.

Ace was a narcotics unit K9 for years, deputies said, describing him as good at the job and a fast learner, able to pick up scents quickly and saying he easily passed the hardest certification tests around.

While working at BCSO, Ace was able to help the department find “countless amounts of narcotics,” and was even requested to help agencies in other counties due to his abilities.

Deputies said Ace will be missed but his service to the community will never be forgotten.

