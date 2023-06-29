Police searching for suspect who vandalized city property across Winder

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Public works crews in Winder are working to clean up various parts of the city that were vandalized over the weekend.

City of Winder officials said public properties, including the train depot, various concrete structures along the Wilkins Greenway, and street signs, were targeted.

Officials did not say how many spots the individual vandalized around the city.

Authorities did not specify what all of the messages said.

Public works crews pressure-washed the vandalized concrete and replaced street signs that could not be cleaned.

No person of interest has been identified in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156.

