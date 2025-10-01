Apalachee HS teacher fired for threatening student, school says

BARROW COUNTY. Ga. — The Apalachee High School principal said Wednesday that a teacher accused of threatening a student had been relieved of all duties and an investigation was underway.

Principal Jessica Rehberg said in a letter to families that the student reported to school administrators that a teacher had made a threat during class.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“Please know that we take all reports seriously and will not tolerate any threatening behavior or statements,” Rehberg said in the letter. “The safety and security of our school is a top priority.”

She encouraged anyone who sees or knows of anything suspicious at a Barrow County school to report it to staff or law enforcement.

Apalachee High School held “A Day of Prevailing Love” on Sept. 4, one year after a shooting at the school took the lives of four people: students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and teachers Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall.

The day was so students, teachers and staff had the chance to continue their healing together, and mental health support sessions also were offered.

