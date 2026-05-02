Barbie to be featured in new USPS stamp collection celebrating iconic careers

GEORGIA — The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a new stamp collection this summer honoring one of the world’s most recognizable cultural icons, Barbie.

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The upcoming set will feature Barbie dolls through the years, each depicted in 10 of her most well-known career roles.

Created by Mattel Inc. and introduced in 1959 as “The Original Teenage Fashion Model,” Barbie has since become a global symbol of limitless potential. Over more than 65 years, the best-selling doll has represented more than 250 careers, including astronaut, surgeon, soccer player, paleontologist, sign language teacher, and music performer.

According to USPS, the stamp designs are still preliminary and may be subject to change before release.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for the Postal Service, worked in collaboration with Mattel on the project. She stated that the design team approached the stamps “with a spirit of fun,” incorporating bright, energetic tones, primarily Barbie’s signature pink, to reflect the brand’s optimistic identity.

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To showcase Barbie’s career looks, the stamps also feature a rarely used taller vertical format, designed to better highlight the dolls and their outfits.

The Barbie commemorative stamp set will be released July 11 during the 2026 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Austin, Texas. As Forever stamps, they will retain the current First-Class Mail value indefinitely.

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