‘You’re hired’: Fulton County looks to fill job vacancies with laid-off federal workers

ATLANTA — Fulton County officials are stepping in to help federal employees who are facing job cuts and layoffs.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said there’s a need in Fulton County to fill around 800 vacancies. The new initiative will give guaranteed job interviews to federal workers in the county who’ve been impacted by the recent government cuts.

Pitts said the part- and full-time positions are already funded.

The requirements are as follows: applicants need to be a resident of Fulton County and meet the qualifications of the job to get the interview.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers browsed the current openings and salaries ranged from just under $38,000 for a cook to upwards of $250,000 for an associate medical examiner.

TRENDING STORIES

There are also open positions for engineers, law enforcement, attorneys, court reporters, and technology professionals.

“Some say you’re fired, I say you’re hired here in Fulton County,” Pitts said. “The reason I say that is because there are at least a couple thousand Fulton County residents who’ve been displaced because of DOGE. These are experienced people, they’re qualified people, and they’re very professional people.”

Pitts said this program is in effect now, but he plans to finalize it with a resolution at the board of commissioners meeting on March 19.

©2025 Cox Media Group