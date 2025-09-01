‘Workers Over Billionaires’ rally includes march to King Center, speeches

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Atlanta on Labor Day to support unions and protest against the Trump administration as part of a National Day of action.

The protesters are gathering at Woodruff Park, will feature speeches and a march to the King Center, highlighting concerns over workers’ rights and union influence.

“Today we are rallying and marching for workers over billionaires,” said Porchse Miller, one of the organizers of the ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ rally, told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

See more coverage of this story on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 and 6:00.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

John Morris of the group 5051 criticized the Trump administration, stating, “This is an administration, president that states to be pro worker and for the working class, but he has taken many actions that are attacking the working class.”

The rally in Atlanta was one of dozens occurring across the nation, as part of a coordinated effort to draw attention to issues facing workers.

“We’re standing with our workers, union workers and workers that work at such places as Waffle House and Starbucks to let them know that we stand beside them and because we know they’re the people that are making this country great,” Miller said.

On Labor Day, the Trump administration tweeted messages of support for American workers, emphasizing efforts to restore labor and bring jobs back to the United States.

Miller expressed optimism about the movement’s growing support: “I want to, so as far as unity wise, it’s a lot of solidarity from different ethnicities, different race and gender and why, because this is a human rights issue.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group