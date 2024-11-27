Worker of woman accused of stealing from those being evicted says conscience couldn’t do it anymore

ATLANTA — A former employee of a woman who’s accused of stealing from metro area residents says she feels guilty after taking part in what she calls a scam, even alerting the court about it.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi first reported Angela Hasan on Monday.

Choi started investigating her after getting calls from people who were getting evicted after joining a program called Hasan 2nd Chance.

Shanna Douglas said she started working as Hasan’s executive assistant in June.

“I feel bad because I was telling these people that it wasn’t a scam,” Douglas said.

But within months, she knew something wasn’t right with the Hasan 2nd Chance program when checks started bouncing and people started complaining.

That’s when Douglas told Choi that she quit and alerted the courts.

“I left in August because my conscience and my integrity was like, I can’t,” Douglas said.

Hasan is currently facing 16 theft by deception charges in Clayton County. Arrest warrants say she stole more than $38,000 from families looking for eviction help.

Choi met Cansas Williams, a mother of five in Jonesboro, as she was getting evicted in September after Hasan’s program.

Another woman named Danielle said she too would lose her home after joining Hasan 2nd Chance.

“It’s really sad,” Danielle said.

Douglas said Hasan took money from at least 75 people, including herself. She said Hasan only paid her once for months of work.

“You had to be a different type of evil to do something like that. That’s just despicable. That’s honestly despicable,” Douglas said.

Choi tried to get an interview with Hasan who’s in the Clayton County Jail. The county said she has yet to be assigned a public defender.

Hasan has a court date for Dec. 2.

