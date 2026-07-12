Woodruff Arts Center welcomes eight new members to Board of Trustees

ATLANTA — The Woodruff Arts Center – home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art – welcomed eight new members to its Board of Trustees and two new members to its Governing Board at its recent bi-annual meeting:

Additionally, the Woodruff Arts Center’s Governing Board welcomed Lillian Cousins Giornelli, president of The Cousins Foundations, as an At-Large Member and Allison O’Kelly, founder and CEO of Corps Team, as Alliance Theatre Chair.

“We are honored to welcome these exceptional leaders to the Woodruff Arts Center Board of Trustees and Governing Board,” said Heidi Speckhart, chief development officer of the Woodruff Arts Center, said in a press release. “Their collective insight and passion for service will help shape the future of the Arts Center and deepen our impact across Atlanta and beyond. We are grateful for their commitment to advancing the arts and arts education and look forward to partnering with them as we expand access to transformative cultural experiences for all.”

For a full list of the Board of Trustees, visit woodruffcenter.org/leadership/board-of-trustees.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group