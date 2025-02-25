Woman shot multiple times, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2380 Metropolitan Parkway SW.

Officers found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is stable.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

They do not have any suspects in custody yet.

