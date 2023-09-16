Woman shot after attempted carjacking in broad daylight, APD says

ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after police say she was the victim of an attempted carjacking.
According to Atlanta Police, officers were called to Dianne Court on Saturday morning at 10:41 a.m. regarding a person shot.
They reportedly found a 48-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, officers learned that the woman was shot during an attempted carjacking at 1455 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The address appears to be a CVS.
The victim, whose identity has not been released was taken to the hospital. She is currently stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
