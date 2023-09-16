Atlanta

Woman shot after attempted carjacking in broad daylight, APD says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Police Department new car

File photo (Photo courtesy of APD)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after police say she was the victim of an attempted carjacking.

According to Atlanta Police, officers were called to Dianne Court on Saturday morning at 10:41 a.m. regarding a person shot.

They reportedly found a 48-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, officers learned that the woman was shot during an attempted carjacking at 1455 Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The address appears to be a CVS.

The victim, whose identity has not been released was taken to the hospital. She is currently stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

