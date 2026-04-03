Woman from metro Atlanta says teaching in Abu Dhabi is rewarding, despite bombs from Iran

ATLANTA — A former metro area teacher says it’s not just pencils, paper, and books she has to worry about.

She’s concerned about bombs because she’s teaching in the Middle East.

Stephanie Jordan has taught at several school districts in the metro Atlanta area, including Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb Public Schools.

She left Flat Shoals Elementary in Conyers and went to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to teach. She really loved it.

Then the United States became involved in a war with Iran, and Iran started attacking Abu Dhabi.

“I hear this boom,” Jordan told Channel 2’s Tom Jones about how it startled her. “I’m like, that doesn’t sound like children outside playing.”

It wasn’t. Those booms were bombs Iran was dropping on locations 20 miles away from the school she teaches in Abu Dhabi.

“Shortly after, there’s another boom,” Jordan said.

Jordan has taught English, Math, and Science in the Middle East for the last 7 years. She now teaches 4th graders.

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“It is rewarding in ways that I would have never imagined,” she told Jones.

Jordan said her students have won awards. She said she has learned so much from the students and teachers who come from Egypt, Ireland, and South Africa.

Jordan said the school has had to go online or to virtual learning because of the threats.

“The day we got online. It was 9 a.m., and there’s a boom,” Jordan said.

Jordan loves the benefits of the job. Great pay, no taxes. And her housing is paid for. But then there’s those bombs.

Jones asked her if she felt safe.

“Absolutely,” she quickly replied.

Jordan said the government does a great job of sending alerts when bombs are on the way.

“Right after they send that message, there would be a bomb,” she said.

She said she hasn’t thought one second about leaving. And she said she isn’t frightened by bombs dropping so close by.

“I sleep well at night,” she said.

Jordan may sleep well. But her family back in the U.S. doesn’t.

They see the news at home and are concerned about her safety.

Jordan tells them the government does a great job of intercepting the missiles and drones.

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