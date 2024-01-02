What are the worst-rated nursing homes in metro Atlanta, according to Medicare?

ATLANTA — The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CMS or Medicare, oversees quality control for the various nursing homes and care facilities across the United States.

According to the Medicare website, the Atlanta area has 65 nursing homes, and of those, 25 have a 1-star rating when it comes to quality.

CMS describes this rating as “much below average.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two of the 25 1-star, “much below average” nursing homes have citations from the federal government for “abuse.”

Both homes cited for abuse are in Marietta, A.G. Rhodes Cobb and the Autumn Breeze Healthcare Center. However, both of those citations come from 2022, and both facilities were fined and ordered to take corrective action by CMS.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to both companies for updates on the citation status and to see if corrective actions were taken.

TRENDING STORIES:

So, including those two locations, here are the 25 worst-rated nursing homes in the Atlanta area.

Please note the following locations are in no particular order, all have attained a 1-star overall rating, according to Medicare.gov.

Westminster Commons on St. Charles Avenue in Atlanta

Sadie G. Mays Health and Rehabilitation Center on Anderson Avenue in Atlanta

PruittHealth - Virginia Park on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta

East Lake Arbor on Fifth Avenue in Decatur

Fulton Center for Rehabilitation on Springdale Road in Atlanta

Nurse Care of Buckhead on Pharr Court South in Atlanta

Healthcare at College Park on Temple Avenue in College Park

Glenwood Health Center by Harborview on Glenwood Road in Decatur

Sandy Springs Center for Nursing and Healing on S. Johnson Ferry Road in Atlanta

Perimeter Rehabilitation Suites by Harborview on Meridian Mark Road in Atlanta

Lake City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Rex Road in Lake City

Arrowhead Health and Rehab on Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro

Riverdale Center for Nursing and Healing on Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale

Tucker Operating Company on Idlewood Road in Tucker

Rosemont at Stone Mountain on Spring View Avenue in Stone Mountain

A.G. Rhodes Cobb on Wylie Road in Marietta

Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab on Sandtown Road in Marietta

Fairburn Health Care Center on West Campbellton Street in Fairburn

Powder Springs Center for Nursing and Healing on Powder Springs Road in Powder Springs

Roselane Health Center by Harborview on Roselane Street in Marietta

Marietta Center for Nursing and Healing on Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta

Roswell Nursing & Rehab Center on Green Street in Roswell

Ross Memorial Health Care Center on Old Highway 41 in Kennesaw

Westbury Center of Conyers for Nursing and Healing on Milstead Road in Conyers

Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Highway 5 in Douglasville

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Emergency crews respond to overnight warehouse fire in southwest Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group