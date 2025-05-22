WATCH: Suspect caught breaking into Atlanta vape store

ATLANTA — A man is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police said he was caught breaking into a business last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 28, around 4 a.m., Atlanta officers were called to Cloud 9 Smoke Shop on Memorial Drive in northeast Atlanta about a burglary.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man, later identified as Darius Taylor, wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt leaving the shop.

APD tried to arrest Taylor, but he ran away into a wooded area.

Police used a K-9 to locate Taylor, but were unable to find him.

APD then issued a ‘be on the lookout.’

TRENDING STORIES:

On May 1, officers noticed a man matching the suspect’s description near Moreland Avenue.

Police said Taylor was wearing the same clothes seen in on surveillance video.

APD confirmed it was Taylor. He was arrested and charged with burglary and breaking and entering.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Multiple stolen items from the business were found in Taylor’s clothing and backpack, APD said.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group