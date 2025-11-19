WATCH: Alleged thief caught swiping high-end camera from Lenox Square store

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are hoping someone will recognize a suspect involved in a larceny that happened at Lenox Square last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect allegedly stole a high-end camera, specifically a Canon R7 lens/RF 15-35 F2.8, from a store at Lenox Square while an employee was distracted on Nov. 11, according to police.

Investigators said the man entered the store located at 3393 Peachtree Rd NE, spotted the unattended camera equipment, and stole it from its case shelf.

The stolen camera equipment is valued at $4,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD said the employee, who was assisting another customer at the time, noticed the suspect had hidden the camera in his jacket and then walked out of the store.

Authorities released photos and surveillance footage of the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest.

©2025 Cox Media Group