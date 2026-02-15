Warehouse fire caused smoke on Atlanta skyline

ATLANTA — Atlanta sky watchers on Saturday afternoon may have noticed some black smoke.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the smoke was from a vacant warehouse that caught fire near 281 Manford Road SW. The warehouse was fully involved in flames.

Firefighters operated in defensive in a successful effort to keep the fire from spreading and contain the fire.

No injuries were reported. Crews remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots.

