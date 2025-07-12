Volunteers with Atlanta Braves, MLB, and others build community garden in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball teamed up with several organizations to unveil a new community garden on Saturday morning.

The garden is at the undeveloped Leila Valley apartment site in southeast Atlanta.

It is expected to produce thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables every year.

Volunteers from the Braves and Major League Baseball were joined by volunteers from Food Well Alliance and Atlanta Housing at the event.

Their goal is to set the community up for successful future harvests and establish sustainable food sources for generations to come.

