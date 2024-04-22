Volunteers add plants to Atlanta’s BeltLine to commemorate Earth Day

An area of the BeltLine got even greener on Earth Day.

Volunteers from Georgia’s Own Credit Union partnered with Trees Atlanta to add 90 new plants to Persimmon Woods on the Westside Trail, one of the BeltLine’s Arboretum spaces.

The volunteers spent a couple of hours cleaning up the area and placing the plants, which included Bottlebrush Buckeyes, Strawberry Bushes, Oakleaf Hydrangeas, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 90 plants were in recognition of the credit union’s celebration of its 90th anniversary.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union also donated nearly $5,000 to support maintenance and care for Persimmon Woods over the next two years.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta nonprofit makes an impact by recycling items you can’t put on the curb

©2023 Cox Media Group