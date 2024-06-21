Video shows wild police chase with Tesla carrying four shooting suspects

ATLANTA — Four suspects are back in jail after a high-speed chase in a Tesla ended with their arrest, according to Atlanta Police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video shows the moments Atlanta police chased after the blue Tesl. The car was carrying four people accused in a shooting at a convenience store on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the Atlanta University Center last Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as Kentavious Campbell, 18, Elijah Griffin, 17, Isaiah Grimes, 22, and Jaiden Chatman, 23. All four of the suspects were already out on bond for other crimes and have extensive criminal words.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden stopped by the store after the shooting and obtained exclusive surveillance video that shows the victim walking into the store when the blue Tesla stops and two men jump out.

It appears that they all exchanged words and then two of the suspects began shooting before speeding away. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was shot but is expected to survive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video from the air recorded the driver, Campbell, flee the scene, weaving in and out of traffic, driving down the wrong side of the road and narrowly missing another driver.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

When Campbell finally spun the car out, he tried to run. He didn’t get very far.

“Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” police yelled at him. “I’ve got cuffs! I’ve got cuffs! I’m sorry sir. No, you’re not!”

When police searched Campbell, they found a gun stuffed in his pant leg.

Back in the car, officers arrested two of Campbell’s passengers, Griffin and Grimes.

“You’re going to crawl over the seat with your hands up, you understand me?” an officer said to them.

Chatman was arrested in another city,

As of Friday afternoon, all four suspects were being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond on numerous felony charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and gang charges.

After APD announced the arrests and charges against the four suspects, Channel 2 began digging into the suspects’ criminal records and learned that each suspect is out on bond facing multiple charges in separate cases.

Jail records show Griffin was arrested on February 11 on charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 but was released on February 14.

On April 14, Campbell, who was once charged with murder until prosecutors declined to prosecute him, citing insufficient evidence, was arrested on theft by taking, entering auto and gang charges. He was released from jail on April 10, jail records confirmed.

Grimes’ criminal record in Fulton County began in 2020 when he was arrested on multiple theft charges. He was also arrested earlier this year on multiple charges, including theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Chatman was first arrested in 2018 on theft charges. He was also arrested in 2020 on numerous entering auto, gang and aggravated assault charges. He posted bond in 2023, according to jail records.

Atlanta police looking for person of interest after man beat to death Police say surveillance video of the attack showed the suspect carrying a white plastic bag and dressed similarly to the person of interest.

©2024 Cox Media Group