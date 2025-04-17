VIDEO: Prowling suspect tries to zoom past APD on scooter but gets arrested anyway

ATLANTA — A man police say was caught on camera pulling on car door handles attempted to use a scooter as a getaway vehicle.

On Monday, Atlanta Video Integration Center (VIC) officers were monitoring cameras near Peachtree Center Ave. NE and John Portman Blvd. NE, when they spotted two suspects pulling on car door handles.

The VIC Unit officers notified patrol officers, who found and detained one of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Javieon Mitchell.

Bodycam video released by APD shows an officer attempting to arrest Mitchell, who could be seen kicking and pushing a scooter in an attempt to get away.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with obstruction and prowling.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Police said the second suspect remains on the run. Anyone with information or who can identify the second suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477. You do not have to give any identifying information.

