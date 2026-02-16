Shooting victim hospitalized with critical injuries in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A shooting in southwest Atlanta has left a victim with critical injuries, Atlanta Police said.
APD were dispatched to the 670 block of Cascade Avenue SW at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
