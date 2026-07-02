Vendors outside FIFA Fan Festival say they’re not making as many sales as they hoped

ATLANTA — Outside Atlanta’s FIFA Fan Festival on Wednesday, local vendors said they are struggling.

“That just doesn’t feel right,” Olive Hines told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Hines has been a vendor selling ice cream and souvenirs near Centennial Olympic Park for more than a decade. He, like others there, said they prepared for a surge in customers during the FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta.

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“FIFA was advertised as being something that people would never forget,” said Hines.

However, he said the set up of the FIFA Fan Festival has not been conducive to business.

“Most of the visitors are being moved to certain areas to spend their money, and there’s not enough of them going past small micro businesses,” said Hines.

Wednesday, after one of the biggest knockout rounds yet in Atlanta, fans walked past without a second glance at Hines’ gift shop stand.

He said he’s noticed some people are rushing to get inside the entry gate around the block.

“They want to see what’s inside,” said Hines.

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Once there, fans said it can get expensive.

“Like me, with three kids, that’s almost like $100 to eat,” said Jasmine Kelley.

By the time they leave, local vendors said they don’t have any more money to spend.

Hines said he would have liked more information on setup beforehand.

“I’m probably going to be in the hole for a lot of money for a lot of product that I bought,” said Hines.

Visitors said they’ve noticed similar situations in other cities hosting World Cup games.

“The local businesses should be benefiting from it,” said Nigel Thompson.

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