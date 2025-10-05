Atlanta police investigating crash, building damage near Ritz-Carlton

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that it said may have damaged a building near the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene caught the moment a jeep was towed away.

Police told the photographer that the crash was not the result of a chase.

While behind the jeep, which officers said was reported stolen, the driver noticed patrol vehicles and sped away.

Police said the driver crashed the jeep into a building across the street from the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

The driver was taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash, but no one else has reported injuries, police said.

