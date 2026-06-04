GA senator sponsors bill to improve wildfire response in Georgia, other states

GEORGIA — After wildfires raged across Georgia and other parts of the United States, a group of U.S. Senators are working to pass new legislation that would bring more resources to Georgia and other impacted areas.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s office announced an effort alongside Montana Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy and New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim to pass the Wildfire Response and Preparedness Act so wildfire response times could be sped up.

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“In recent years, the State of Georgia has seen unprecedented wildfire activity threatening lives and property,” Ossoff said in a statement. “This bipartisan bill will ensure that firefighters and first responders are able to quickly respond to these emergencies and keep our communities safe.”

Under the provisions of the bill, the country would have a 30-minute national standard for wildfire responses on federal land.

Ossoff’s office said the standard aims to improve response times for wildfires in federal forests across Georgia.

Editor’s note: This story previously said the legislation had passed the U.S. Senate. It is still under consideration.

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