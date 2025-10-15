United Way of Greater Atlanta hosts ‘Eighteen Summers’ summit

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Anchor Fred Blankenship hosted an event Wednesday with the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

The inaugural Regional Summit on Economic Mobility for Children and Youth focused on making sure a young person’s future was not determined solely by where they grow up.

Brittany Collins, executive director of the Betty and Davis Fitzgerald Foundation was a featured guest. She explained “Eighteen Summers” was an initiative to reach and support children during their first 18 years.

“Economic mobility is about more than income,” she said. “It’s about dignity. It’s about the chance to thrive, not just survive.”

She joined United Way of Greater Atlanta CEO Milton Little and Dr. Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve of Atlanta, for a discussion on ways to address children who grow up in poverty.

They spoke on how civic leaders and philanthropists could “move the needle” and promote long-lasting changes.

“We need partners who are willing to lean in - not just with resources, but with curiosity,” Little said. “With a willingness to ask hard questions, share their experiences, challenge assumptions and to co-create solutions that work.”

WSB-TV’s community coverage for decades has focused on events with the United Way and many other advocacy groups working to improve the metro area.

Learn more about United Way of Greater Atlanta at its website.

