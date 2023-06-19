Uber for teens launches in Atlanta, but is it safe? Here’s the precautions the company is taking

ATLANTA — Parents have a new option to arrange a ride for teenagers. Uber for teens is live now in Atlanta and a few other cities.

But a Georgia senator has questions about safety.

Parents can send their kids in an Uber with the new family profile feature and it starts on the parent’s app.

Uber for teens allows parents to arrange a ride for teens ages 13-17.

Safety features include PIN verification, GPS tracking, and expanded communication for parents and the teens.

“Do Uber and Lyft have sufficient precautions in place, sufficient training, sufficient technology, sufficient sophistication to identify whether or not that child who enters the vehicle may be in trouble?” are some of the questions U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff wants to be answered.

Ossoff is launching a bipartisan inquiry into the safety of letting teenagers ride without an adult.

One of his concerns is human trafficking, and whether predators might be arranging a ride for a teenager they meet through apps or online.

“What we’ve seen in law enforcement data, is that predators and traffickers who are not themselves rideshare service drivers, are using the rideshare services to pick up and to traffic children whom they are exploiting,” Ossoff said.

The senator wants to see whether there’s a need to strengthen protections.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer contacted Uber for a comment about the senator’s concerns.

A spokesperson said the company is “deeply committed” to fighting trafficking and they work with partners like the nonprofit SafeKids on extra training for drivers.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said they make fighting human trafficking a priority for the state and are working to educate families on the warning signs.

If you decide to try Uber for teens, the company said riders cannot turn off the safety and tracking features.

